Perhaps more than most other motorists, taxi operators hold many lives in their hands daily. They are among those in the public domain throwing their support behind the Demerit Points and Fixed Penalty Ticketing systems. However, there are concerns. Cameraman Brandon Benoit and Reporter Alicia Boucher visited taxi stands in Curepe to bring you this story.
TAXI DRIVERS SUPPORT DEMERIT POINT SYSTEM
Alicia Boucher
