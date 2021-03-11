Taxi Drivers Rollout Uniforms, Safety Features

In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country. However the solidarity ends where it concerns incorporating 'PH' drivers into any transport framework. and given the other problems they face, the taxi drivers say they are considering withholding their services if their concerns are not addressed.
Rynessa Cutting reports.