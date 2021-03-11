In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country. However the solidarity ends where it concerns incorporating 'PH' drivers into any transport framework. and given the other problems they face, the taxi drivers say they are considering withholding their services if their concerns are not addressed.

Rynessa Cutting reports.

Andrea’s Dad In Tobago

The father of Andrea Bharatt was in Tobago earlier today at the Port mall, along with members of the Candlelight Movement, calling on Tobagonians to sign a petition for the implementation of measures that would allow women and girls to protect themselves from criminals.

Crime Wrap: 11th March, 2021

A Venezuelan is among three men arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department for Warehouse Breaking and Larceny.

Taxi Drivers Roll out Uniforms, Safety Features

In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country.

NACAC Update

It’s a false start yet again.

As, for the third successive time the premier track and field tournament for young Caribbean athletes, the Carifta Games has been postponed...

The new tentative date is August 13th-15th, later this year.