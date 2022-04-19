Close to fifty dollars a day - that's how much taxi drivers claim they will now be losing with the increase in fuel prices. President of the Taxi Drivers' Network, Adrian Acosta says following today's protest action, taxi drivers will be reconvening to determine the next step. Rynessa Cutting has more.

