The Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network says they disagree with the Prime Minister that legalizing pepper spray could cause more harm than good.
At a press conference called on Tuesday, the group also criticized government's lack of urgency to address their many complaints about PH or private hire taxi drivers, over the years.
They believe the brutal murder of teenager Ashanti Riley should prompt a strong and immediate reaction from the government to ensure such incidents do not recur.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was at the Macaulay Community Centre today and tells us more.