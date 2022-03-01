It was more than just a taste of Carnival for patrons who attended Dimanche Gras on Sunday night. In fact, it might be even fair to say that they got a big bite out of the event with a spectacular display of creativity, talent and culture, with only one element missing. Minister Randall Mitchell expects that Carnival 2023 would be a blast. Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Devon Parker bring you the highlights.

