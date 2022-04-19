Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says he intends to request that Caribbean Airlines have additional flights to Tobago, and he also wants to have talks with the Port Authority on the possibility of having a regional ferry service. Mr. Augustine spoke with members of the media, at the Taste of Buccoo event at the Buccoo Integrated Facility. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

