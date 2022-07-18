The Prime Minister said on Monday "the last Request for Proposal" for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery "is on its last legs", and that "also at this time" the discussions between Trinidad Petroleum Holding Limited and the preferred bidder "don't appear to be very promising."
He made the announcement in response to a question from our Political Editor Juhel Browne during a news conference Monday, where he stipulated that there is a key requirement for a successful bid for the refinery.
This as the Government is increasing its support of the fuel subsidy.