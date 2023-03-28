March 30th is a day marked by Spiritual Baptists in Trinidad and Tobago to commemorate the repeal of the 1917 Shouter Prohibition Ordinance in 1951.
Although this year makes it 72 years Spiritual Baptists have been free to practice their faith, the aspersions cast more than a century ago which led to the ban in the first place, continue to impact the religion.
Our reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Immanuel Nunez met with Senior Bishop Ray M.S. Brathwaite for this feature, Talk of Faith, which seeks to give insight into the beliefs, misconceptions and work of the Spiritual Baptists.