Taking Tobago To Another Level

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has plans to take Tobago to the next level, under a Pnm administration, once the party is re-elected on December 6th. Mrs. Davidson-Celestine spoke during a pnm political meeting in Bon Accord, on Saturday night.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association says it's concerned about reports that local doctors have been prescribing Ivermectin for COVID patients but admits, there is not much it can do on this front.
PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has plans to take Tobago to the next level, under a Pnm administration, once the party is re-elected on December 6th.
When government moves the motion to revoke the State of Emergency on Wednesday, they are likely not to receive Opposition support. Speaking at the UNC's press conference today, Opposition Chief Whip David Lee said while many may find it curious that the government would seek to take this action now, it all makes sense when one considers the upcoming elections in Tobago.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission is advising of scheduled outages in parts of …
In keeping with the latest WHO recommendations, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received his …
Despite warnings to the contrary, doctors in Trinidad and Tobago have been prescribing Iverm…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Plea For Men To Walk Away As Murdered Woman Laid To Rest
- PM To Lift SoE Wednesday, As Covid Cases Skyrocket
- Doctors Giving Ivermectin, Antibiotics To Covid Patients
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 12th November 2021
- Sambo Bronze Achieved
- Gov't Awaits W.H.O Approval For Molnupiravir
- T&TEC planned power outages
- UNC: Gov’t Lifting SoE To Campaign In Tobago
- PM Dr. Keith Rowley gets 3rd primary dose
- Immunocompromised Not Fully Vaxxed Until 3rd Dose