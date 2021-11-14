Taking Tobago To Another Level

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has plans to take Tobago to the next level, under a Pnm administration, once the party is re-elected on December 6th. Mrs. Davidson-Celestine spoke during a pnm political meeting in Bon Accord, on Saturday night.

TT Medical Association Concerned About Ivermectin

The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association says it's concerned about reports that local doctors have been prescribing Ivermectin for COVID patients but admits, there is not much it can do on this front.

UNC: Gov’t Lifting SoE To Campaign In Tobago

When government moves the motion to revoke the State of Emergency on Wednesday, they are likely not to receive Opposition support. Speaking at the UNC's press conference today, Opposition Chief Whip David Lee said while many may find it curious that the government would seek to take this action now, it all makes sense when one considers the upcoming elections in Tobago.