If you have evidence of corruption against the PNM, take it to the police. The advice of PNM candidate for Providence/Mason Hall/ Moriah, Kwesi Des Vignes. This follows the 2016 Auditor General report and the controversy surrounding a $2.5 million Zipline project. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Take It To The Police
Elizabeth Williams
