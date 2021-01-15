If you have evidence of corruption against the PNM, take it to the police. The advice of PNM candidate for Providence/Mason Hall/ Moriah, Kwesi Des Vignes. This follows the 2016 Auditor General report and the controversy surrounding a $2.5 million Zipline project. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

The decision of Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus to contest the THA elections against a PNM's candidate, is one of the most serious violations of the party's constitution. This from Chairman of the Pnm Tobago Council Stanford Callender.