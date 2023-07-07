Employees at the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company, TADCO, are peeved about the discontinuance of acting appointments and allowances. They were informed of the decision via an internal memo, signed by CEO, Deonecio Salazar.
TADCO WORKERS UPSET
Elizabeth Williams
