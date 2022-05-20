The Tobago Agribusiness Development Company (TADCO) as a going concern, in an effort to unbridle itself from the purse of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), has opted to increase rental rates to its cold and dry storage services. This reconfirmation comes following consumers speaking with TV6 News on Thursday, that they were not informed before-hand of the high increased rates. More from Elizabeth Williams.
TADCO CONFIRMS INCREASED RENTAL RATES
Elizabeth Williams
