TACKLING GENDER BASED VIOLENCE

United Nations (UN) Women Representative for the Caribbean Tonni-Ann Brodber paid a courtesy visit to Dr. Faith B.Yisrael, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Sonny Craig, Assistant Secretary of Health on Wednesday, to discuss areas of collaboration with the Spotlight Initiative in Tobago, and treating with gender based violence.
