Wednesday night we brought you a story showing mass devastation of Sate forest reserves in the Rio Claro area by unscrupulous farmers.

Forestry workers complained that they've been unable to stop agricultural squatting there for years, due to a lack of legislative powers.

In Part two of our report tonight, reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us about a 50% vacancy rate across the forestry division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

And why the Minister of Agriculture believes the current staff should have been able to contain the situation regardless.

Kelvin Resigns

THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has tendered his resignation as promised, in the aftermath of the results of the internal elections of the Tobago arm of the PNM community development secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack, has described his departure, as a sad day for Tobago.

Ian Bishop on lockdown

He's known to keep fans interested during cricket matches.

But for now, international broadcaster Ian Bishop is focused on bettering himself as a commentator and spending quality time with his family during the lockdown.

here are you now Kelvin Jack 1

He is supposed to take up the goalkeeper coaching position with the Trinidad and Tobago football set-up, but with sport on the lockdown he will have to wait a bit to take up the role.