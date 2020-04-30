Wednesday night we brought you a story showing mass devastation of Sate forest reserves in the Rio Claro area by unscrupulous farmers.
Forestry workers complained that they've been unable to stop agricultural squatting there for years, due to a lack of legislative powers.
In Part two of our report tonight, reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us about a 50% vacancy rate across the forestry division of the Ministry of Agriculture.
And why the Minister of Agriculture believes the current staff should have been able to contain the situation regardless.