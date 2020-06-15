In Friday's 2020 budget review the Finance Minister said T&T is in a good place! Tonight, two economists are asking, where? "Nonsense numbers" and "a stretch" were just two of the terms used to describe the outlook presented by Minister Imbert. Mariano Brown and Roger Hosein shared their concerns with the budget presentation on TV6's Morning Edition. Rynessa Cutting has the details.
