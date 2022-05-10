Energy Minister Stuart Young says Trinidad and Tobago is "eager to step in to assist in what is going on globally" with regard to a decision by six European countries and the U.S. to cut their dependency on energy supplies from Russia, as part of their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Minister made the declaration on CNN's 'Quest Means Business'...saying that some of the additional revenue T&T is earning from higher oil and natural gas prices is for paying the Government's bills.
Juhel Browne reports.