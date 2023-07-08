As the United States Secretary of State, the U.S. Democratic Leader in Congress and this country's Prime Minister continued their discussions over the past two days about issues of energy security, Trinidad and Tobago continues to seek a further easing of sanctions on Venezuela with regard to the Dragon Gas deal.
So at what point will there be a further easing of those sanctions in this regard?
It is a question our Political Editor Juhel Browne posed to the U.S. Congress Democratic Leader during a media briefing on Thursday.