T&TEC Workers Issue Warning

They're considered an essential service, but the OWTU says this does not mean T&TEC workers should be expected to take unnecessary risk. The Union says they now have no choice but to advise workers to seek their own interest, as several workers are now in quarantine... and the Commission is not doing enough to protect the workforce against the virus. Rynessa Cutting has the details…
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Medical workers attached to the Accident and Emergency section of the Scarborough General Hospital, who would have come into contact with the second positive case in Tobago are still reporting for duty.
They're considered an essential service, but the OWTU says this does not mean T&TEC workers should be expected to take unnecessary risk.
We support the measures taken thus far, but more needs to be done.