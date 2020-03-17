At least eight employees of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity (T&TEC), who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, have all been placed in quarantine . This has been confirmed by Corporate Communications Manager T&TEC Annabelle Brasnell. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Ms. Brasnell, and has this report.
T&TEC EMPLOYEES QUARANTINED
Elizabeth Williams
