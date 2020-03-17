At least eight employees of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity (T&TEC), who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, have all been placed in quarantine . This has been confirmed by Corporate Communications Manager T&TEC Annabelle Brasnell. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Ms. Brasnell, and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HOUSE CALL

HOUSE CALL

Dr Skyler Lewis has some tips on how we can stay healthy in weekly edition House Call.

SENATE TALKS COVID

SENATE TALKS COVID

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in T&T, government is kept busy devising plans to keep the spread at bay in a logical and legal manner.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT EXPLAINED

ECONOMIC FALLOUT EXPLAINED

It may take a global pandemic to drive the point home to T&T, that its food import bill is too high, but according to one economist...