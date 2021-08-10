TTEC crews have already been affected by COVID since the Commission mandated a full return of the workforce last week - so says the OWTU... which is alleging that over 25 workers are now in quarantine from the Port of Spain division, after one of their own tested positive for COVID-19. Rynessa Cutting has more.
T&TEC Crews Affected By COVID Since Full Return
Rynessa Cutting
