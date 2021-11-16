Illinois investors are being encouraged to do business in Trinidad and Tobago. Trade Minister Paula Gopee Scoon tells an AMCHAM T&T webinar, investors can enjoy some of the lowest electricity and water rates in the world.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PDP Prays For The Pnm

PDP Prays For The Pnm

PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine says he expects bruising days ahead, in light o…

PNM: PDP Tricky

PNM: PDP Tricky

The PNM says that the Progressive Democratic Patriots is about fooling the people of Tobago …

T&T US Trade Relations

T&T US Trade Relations

Illinois investors are being encouraged to do business in Trinidad and Tobago. Trade Ministe…