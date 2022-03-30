The Energy Minister and a senior official of the United States State Department discussed what the official told TV6 News is the "tremendous potential" in this country in terms of wind power and solar power. This as the Energy Ministry said the Minister also spoke about "the significance of natural gas as a fuel of the future," as he welcomed the US delegation and confirmed that the United States remains a valued and important ally in the areas of national security, energy and commerce." Juhel Browne reports.
T&T & U.S. DISCUSSED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Juhel Browne
