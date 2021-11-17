Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has revealed that this country has committed to signing an agreement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer... towards securing a quantity of their life-saving COVID anti-viral pills. However government remains resolute that it will not approve any COVID treatment that has not been authorised by the WHO. Rynessa Cutting reports.

