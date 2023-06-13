The Prime Minister says this country is in the process of receiving two new specialist aircraft to replace aging ones in the Air Guard's fleet.
This is a result of talks between the Government and the U.S. administration led by President Joe Biden on the matter as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced measures to further assist CARICOM in its war on illegal guns and ammunition last week.
And in response to a question from TV6 Political Editor Juhel Browne during a marathon media conference on Monday the Prime Minister revealed his biggest fear where this country's war on crime is concerned.