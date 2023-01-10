The top brass of Heritage Petroleum Company Limited led by its chairman Michael Quamina, met with a team from the Energy Ministry headed by Minister Stuart Young at Heritage's Corporate Office, in Port of Spain today.
Heritage said it reported a strong performance in 2022 and demonstrated its consistent delivery in the areas of revenue generation, as the Government is seeking to ramp up oil production in this country.
But what about a much needed increase in the local supply of natural gas?
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne sought an answer from the Energy Minister.