With over a hundred confirmed cases and six deaths, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says Trinidad and Tobago is considering clinical trials of certain drugs to treat the deadly coronavirus. Deyalsingh says that government first has to weigh out the legal and ethical ramifications before such a decision is made. Rynessa Cutting reports

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Former Quarantine Patient Speaks

Former Quarantine Patient Speaks

One of the 13 patients who completed their quarantine in Tobago at Canoe Bay, is tonight heaping praises on authorities there, following her stay.