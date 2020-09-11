T&T Testing Less?

Why have the number of COVID samples sent to labs within the past two weeks for testing declined considerably from the mid-August? Are we testing less? View this story and you decide.
Chaguanas West MP, Dinesh Rambally is condemning the position taken by the Attorney General and Health Minister for their approach to crafting Public Health regulations.
Two days after lightning decapitated the Lady of Fatima statue on Laventille Hill, government officials have committed to restoring and preserving it, and three donations have been pledged.
Cursing, threats, pornography sounds like an X-rated movie, right?
A challenge to the COVID-19 regulations, has been struck down by the High Court
Community Activist and businessman from one of areas labelled as a hotspots by police Cedrick "Burkie" Burke has died.