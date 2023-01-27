To the sport of intellectuals... It's the first time chess will be played at the CAC Games and Trinidad and Tobago will also take part in it in El Salvador starting in June. Four players will represent T&T and Chess Association president Sonja Johnson says it's a momentous occasion for this country.
