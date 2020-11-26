Was T&T really summoned to a meeting with the Venezuelan Government over the return of the now declared 27 Venezuelan nationals including 16 children? Well as the matter makes international headlines, guess what? Official Correspondence is yet to be had. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the latest.
T&T Summoned To Meeting With Maduro?
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Well as the test team as busy getting there practice in the West Indies T20 team and hosts New Zealand meet in the opening match of their three-game series later on from 2.00am TT time.
A two million dollar Tobago recycling resource initiative, was officially launched today. The aim of the initiative according to the THA , is to reduce the dumping of waste across the island
Was T&T really summoned to a meeting with the Venezuelan Government over the return of the now declared 27 Venezuelan nationals including 16 children?
Following up on our conversation yesterday, November 25th, 2020 with Attorney General Faris …
The Prisons Officers Association has said it's confused about claims by the attorney general…
Pregnant women have contracted COVID-19 and many have succumbed to the virus thankfully, thi…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Dennie's Funeral Home speaks about sitting corpse (Full Interview)
- Sitting In Peace
- Father and son murdered in Diego Martin - Adlay Lewis and Che Lewis
- Venezuelans re-enter illegally, again!
- Grenadian Woman Wants To Go Home
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 25th November 2020
- PM Rowley: THA 2021 election will take place under Covid-19 health protocols
- Morning Edition: 26th November, 2020
- Who Has To Clean The Usine Pond?
- UNC raises Trafigura in the Senate