Was T&T really summoned to a meeting with the Venezuelan Government over the return of the now declared 27 Venezuelan nationals including 16 children? Well as the matter makes international headlines, guess what? Official Correspondence is yet to be had. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the latest.

Windies And NZ T20 Stats

Well as the test team as busy getting there practice in the West Indies T20 team and hosts New Zealand meet in the opening match of their three-game series later on from 2.00am TT time.

$2M Recycling Pilot

A two million dollar Tobago recycling resource initiative, was officially launched today. The aim of the initiative according to the THA , is to reduce the dumping of waste across the island