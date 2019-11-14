With the arrival of just over 4300 visitors on the Princess Cruise Lines' Caribbean Princess, Trinidad is set for a bumper cruise season. Sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the Caribbean Princess arrived at the Port of Port of Spain today with 3200 passengers and 1190 crew members. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

TOBAGO PNM NOMINATION DAY

Who will rule the PNM, in Tobago?

Nomination day for internal elections of the PNM Tobago Council is Monday December 9th. The date was announced on Thursday in a media briefing by PNM Tobago Council.

NALIS Looking to Raise Fees

If you have overdue library books, now might be the time to bring them back. NALIS, desperate to improve its unsustainable financial status, wants to increase the fees.