With the arrival of just over 4300 visitors on the Princess Cruise Lines' Caribbean Princess, Trinidad is set for a bumper cruise season. Sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the Caribbean Princess arrived at the Port of Port of Spain today with 3200 passengers and 1190 crew members. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
T&T Set for Bumper Cruise Season
Nisha John-Mohammed
