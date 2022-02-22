The Prime Minister says Trinidad and Tobago has "lost billions" of US dollars "in potential revenue from LNG exports, "due to an outdated LNG pricing structure.
However, he says the Government is working on a solution, as he points out that Natural gas has been the cornerstone of Trinidad and Tobago's economic development from the mid-1980s when gas super seeded oil as the primary hydrocarbon .
It was all part of the Prime Minister's statement at the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.
Juhel Browne reports.