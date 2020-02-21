We begin with news from Paris, France, that the Financial Action Task Force, the F.A.T.F., has removed Trinidad and Tobago from its grey list and concluded that Trinidad and Tobago is no longer subject to active monitoring.
Speaking with TV6 news via telephone after he attended F.A.T.F. meetings in Paris, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi described the development as a victory for Trinidad and Tobago.
The AG said T&T failed THE F.A.T.F.'s fourth round mutual evaluation in January, 2015.
