More than 300 people took their own lives over the past three years. The Ministry of Health is urging individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help as it prepares to launch the National Suicide Prevention Strategy. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5th Escapee Detained

5th Escapee Detained

After three days on the run, Anthony Seepersad the last of the five men who escaped from Gol…