More than 300 people took their own lives over the past three years. The Ministry of Health is urging individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help as it prepares to launch the National Suicide Prevention Strategy. Rynessa Cutting reports.
T&T Records Over 300 Suicides In 3 Years
Rynessa Cutting
