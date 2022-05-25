Just as the world is learning to live with COVID-19, small outbreaks of monkeypox have been reported in several countries around the world. At this time there are no reported cases of the virus here in T&T or the Caribbean, however the Ministry of Health says it is actively attempting to source vaccines and medication, as the country prepares for the possibility of importation. Rynessa Cutting has more.
T&T PREPARING FOR MONKEYPOX. WHAT TO KNOW
Rynessa Cutting
