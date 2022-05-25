Just as the world is learning to live with COVID-19, small outbreaks of monkeypox have been reported in several countries around the world. At this time there are no reported cases of the virus here in T&T or the Caribbean, however the Ministry of Health says it is actively attempting to source vaccines and medication, as the country prepares for the possibility of importation. Rynessa Cutting has more.

COME DOWN KAMLA

