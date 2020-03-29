A nation turns to prayer in the midst of the novel coronavirus crisis. Today's been declared a National Day of Prayer in T&T. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley hosted various religious leaders at his official residence, this morning. They prayed for those with COVID-19 to be healed, for healthcare workers, and for the nation and world as a whole.
On the show, a conversation with Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran on safety and secur…
Tobago has recorded its 3rd positive COVID-19 case, that of a 69 year old man, with no travel history, seen by a private doctor and sent with a referral for further management.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis believed the date was not particularly ideal but he felt it was necessary.
For the past few weeks COVID-19 cases coming into the healthcare system have been attached to a travel history as well as primary and secondary contact.
A prediction of financial hemorrhaging for some members of the business community due to the partial lockdown.
