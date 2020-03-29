T&T Prays For Covid19 Relief

A nation turns to prayer in the midst of the novel coronavirus crisis. Today's been declared a National Day of Prayer in T&T. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley hosted various religious leaders at his official residence, this morning. They prayed for those with COVID-19 to be healed, for healthcare workers, and for the nation and world as a whole.
The National Trade Union Centre is tonight lobbying government to include trade unions on the list of essential services.
