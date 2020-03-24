The first local person-to-person transmission of the novel coronavirus has been recorded in T&T. Patient number 53 has no recent travel history but was a primary contact of an already confirmed case of COVID-19. Hours after this announcement was made another domestic person-to-person transmission was reported. As Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine tells us, while officials maintain this is not community spread, they are urging people to stay at home.

