The first local person-to-person transmission of the novel coronavirus has been recorded in T&T. Patient number 53 has no recent travel history but was a primary contact of an already confirmed case of COVID-19. Hours after this announcement was made another domestic person-to-person transmission was reported. As Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine tells us, while officials maintain this is not community spread, they are urging people to stay at home.
T&T now has 57 COVID-19 Cases
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The US Embassy says it has received requests from US citizens in Trinidad and Tobago who want to return to the US, as this country has closed its borders to international travel.
We continue with the second part of our series "Behind The Crime" where we get a close-up t the story behind the action of some behind bars.
Dr. Stephanie Flettalati of the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA, is breaking down for us, the technical terms relating to COVID19.
The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association is banned from the Couva hospital where some of the COVID-19 patients are being quarantined.
Time to hear from the main actors at the Olympics Games, the athletes.
Now President of the Olympic Committee Brian Lewis believes the cancellation of the Olympics was always on the cards.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Was it a COVID-19 death? Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Ojuro explains
- RBC closes three banks in Trinidad
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 23rd March 2020
- Mayor Gives Meals To Needy Point Fortin Families
- Quarantine Passengers Arrive In Tobago
- AG: Ramesh Acted Prematurely Re: Quarantined National
- $400M In Assistance To Those Now Out Of Work
- Woman Gives Birth on Steps of Mt Hope
- Quarantined Patient Speaks
- Morning Edition March 24th 2020