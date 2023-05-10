The Finance Minister says that while this country earned a billion dollars less than anticipated in the first six months of the Government's financial year, it is not doing as badly as some people would like the country to believe.
This as the Government will be adding an additional $3.8 billion to its Budget as part of its mid-year review.
The Finance Minister said much of that supplemental allocation will be for Ministries to pay off debts owed to suppliers and contractors.
Juhel Browne reports.