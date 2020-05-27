T&T NOT BOUND TO RIO TREATY RESOLUTION?

An Opposition MP is calling on the Government to clarify if it wants to withdraw Trinidad and Tobago from the Rio Treaty which was amended last year to include travel sanctions on Venezuela's Vice President.
Since her visit to this country last year, the matter has become a political firestorm, one which the Foreign Affairs Minister sought to extinguish last evening with his declaration that Trinidad and Tobago is not bound by the changes to the Treaty.
It all centres around the Venezuelan VP's visit to this country in late March.
Juhel Browne reports.