As Canada and UK are identified for the next batch of repatriations to T&T, the Minister of Health denies playing a diabolical game with the lives of T&T citizens stranded abroad. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WOMAN SHOT DEAD IN MORVANT LAID TO REST

WOMAN SHOT DEAD IN MORVANT LAID TO REST

As thirty year-old Ornella Greaves is laid to rest, her grieving husband, Darren Joseph says he is offended that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith hasn't made any efforts to meet him.

SOME GRANTS DENIED

SOME GRANTS DENIED

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development is at this time still in the process of paying out COVID-19 relief grants, some two months after persons would have applied.

MOWT: PLANS ARE IN MOTION

MOWT: PLANS ARE IN MOTION

The Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at the sod turning ceremony for the Morvant Junction to Maritime Upgrade Project...

T&T NATIONALS WANT TO COME HOME

T&T NATIONALS WANT TO COME HOME

As Canada and UK are identified for the next batch of repatriations to T&T, the Minister of Health denies playing a diabolical game with the lives of T&T citizens stranded abroad.