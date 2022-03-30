Trinidad and Tobago is now one step closer to reusing wastewater in a meaningful way, with the commissioning of the 21st-century-grade Trinicity Wastewater Treatment Plant. Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says while the end goal is to bring wastewater to a potable state, soon wastewater will be meeting our other needs. Rynessa Cutting reports.
T&T MOVES TO RESUE WASTEWATER
Rynessa Cutting
