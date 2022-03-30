Trinidad and Tobago is now one step closer to reusing wastewater in a meaningful way, with the commissioning of the 21st-century-grade Trinicity Wastewater Treatment Plant. Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says while the end goal is to bring wastewater to a potable state, soon wastewater will be meeting our other needs. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FANS REMEMBER BLAXX

FANS REMEMBER BLAXX

Just over 24 hours since the passing of Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart and tributes continue to pour in.

JAGDEOSINGH RETIRES

JAGDEOSINGH RETIRES

Well football has resumed for some, but it has ended for others. National Footballer Kendall…