National security stakeholders from around the region and the world are in T&T once again.. and on this occasion, T&T is leading the charge on developing a treaty to regulate autonomous weapons, commonly called killer robots. And while such threats are not yet a reality in our region, Attorney General, Reginald Armour notes, other forms of technology are being leveraged locally to commit crimes. Rynessa Cutting reports.
T&T Leads CARICOM On Autonomous Weapons Treaty
Rynessa Cutting
