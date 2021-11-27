T&T Imposes Travel Ban

The ministry of health imposed a Travel ban on 8 African countries over night, hours after the WHO officially declared a new Covid-19 Variant of concern. The latest variant Omicron has been detected in a few South African countries, and as of this morning, two cases were discovered in the United Kingdom. During today’s ministry of health press conference, Minister Deyalsingh told reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, they will continue to monitor the spread and more countries could get added to the travel ban list.

