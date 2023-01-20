The new U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago has paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister.

And, according to the U.S Embassy, the Ambassador says this country has no greater friend and partner than the United States".

Juhel Browne reports.

