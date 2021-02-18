The Finance Minister says the Health Minister received covid vaccine shipments from one supplier that would have amounted to one billion TT dollars. He made the announcement while responding to a question from our Political Editor Juhel Browne at the post Cabinet media briefing today.

Action To Come Says Farley

A verbal attack against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the Tobago PNM executive. This as Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Farley Augustine address the people of Tobago on Wednesday night, promising what he termed 'unprecedented action' in the coming days

Landslide Threatens Home

Norma Adams of Iceland Trace, Sandy River, Mason Hall Tobago, is tonight hopeful that the Division of Infrastructure will soon address her concerns and the constant issue of loose dirt causing landslides near her home.

Granny Luces Passes

Another day, another Icon gone... Today this country lost one of its most iconic distance runners Lynette Granny Luces... She was 93 years old

Patriotic Has No More Chances For Refinery

The Finance Minister has announced today that it is the end of the road for the company owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union and its efforts to acquire the State-owned oil refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre.

PM And MPATT Respond To Vaccination

The Medical Association of T&T is fully supporting the government's decision to use the first two thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on frontline medical workers.