The country has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant. The imported case has triggered an investigation by the Ministry of National Security, as there was at least one breach by the airline the person boarded to enter to the country. It has led several people now having to be quarantined. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
T&T Gets Its First Omicron Case
Alicia Boucher
