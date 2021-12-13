The country has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant. The imported case has triggered an investigation by the Ministry of National Security, as there was at least one breach by the airline the person boarded to enter to the country. It has led several people now having to be quarantined. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Workers Protest

Workers Protest

The Tobago Agri business Development Company Limited was launched in October of 2020 through…

Harford Funeral

Harford Funeral

There's one broadcaster who would have had the ideal vocabulary to describe the performance …