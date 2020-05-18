As international organisations warn of a global food crisis and impending food insecurity, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee Scoon says Trinidad and Tobago is food secure. She says supplies have been steady with some price adjustments along the way. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

