Even the streets had a lot to say about the former global superstar, Diego Maradona.

With several folks reminiscing on their favourite moments from the charismatic Argentine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

$2M Recycling Pilot

$2M Recycling Pilot

A two million dollar Tobago recycling resource initiative, was officially launched today. The aim of the initiative according to the THA , is to reduce the dumping of waste across the island