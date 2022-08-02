The Prime Minister says that this wave of what he calls irrational violence "should not be seen as centred only among the African community, because the irrationality, as reported, appears to be the reflexes and impulsiveness of various pockets across the society. "
However, the Prime Minister says that there are calls for a "further examination of our Security systems, our Judiciary, our education system and family life – all of which impact significantly upon the African community experience today."
Juhel Browne reports.